Public hearing on power tariff proposals from Jan 20

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti said that the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will conduct public hearing on power tariff proposals from January 20 onwards. These hearings, presided over by APERC Chairman P V R Reddy, will span four days across Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Kurnool to gather public opinions on the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) reports submitted by power utilities for the 2026-27 financial year. He said the schedule includes hearings on January 20 at APSPDCL Corporate Office, Tirupati; January 22 and 23 at Thummlapalli Kalakshetram, Vijayawada; and January 27 at APERC Office, Kurnool. Sessions will run daily from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM and 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Officials from APERC, Andhra Pradesh Energy Department, AP Transco, APGENCO, APSPDCL, APEPDCL, and APCPDCL will participate to receive feedback on tariff filings from the three distribution companies.

He said interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance and attend in person at the venues. For those unable to join physically, video conferencing facilities will be available at nearest electricity operation circle or division offices statewide, he added. He further said unregistered participants may also submit opinions with APERC permission. The proceedings will be live-streamed for wider public access.