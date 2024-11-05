Live
- Caste Census: Dedicated Commission constituted
- TGMFC readies to roll out slew of sops for minorities
- KT Rama Rao Slams Congress for Inconsistent Stance on Adani Group Monopoly
- Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu: A Revolutionary Poet and Icon of Telugu Literature
- Howzzat! DGP opens cricket tourney for blind, eight teams to participate
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute on the Death Anniversary of Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu
- Salman Khan Receives Fresh Threats: Bishnoi Gang Demands Apology or ₹5 Crore
- OU V-C releases poster on physics workshop
- MP CM Ramesh worships Lord Balaji
- Dinakar moots linking of Central schemes for Swarnandhra
Just In
Public representatives of Maldives visit Vizag
Highlights
Public representatives of Maldives met District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and interacted with him in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
Visakhapatnam: Public representatives of Maldives met District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and interacted with him in Visakhapatnam on Monday.
The public representatives met the Collector as part of their educational trip.
As part of it, they examined administrative system by visiting Pendurthi and nearby areas.
Interacting with the members of self help groups, they enquired about their income sources, savings and maintenance.
Pendurthi MPDO staff explained the system adopted in the district in detail to the public representatives of the Maldives.
They later met the collector at his office and lauded the administration system followed in the district. The collector explained how each department works along with its purpose.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS