Public representatives of Maldives visit Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Public representatives of Maldives met District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and interacted with him in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The public representatives met the Collector as part of their educational trip.

As part of it, they examined administrative system by visiting Pendurthi and nearby areas.

Interacting with the members of self help groups, they enquired about their income sources, savings and maintenance.

Pendurthi MPDO staff explained the system adopted in the district in detail to the public representatives of the Maldives.

They later met the collector at his office and lauded the administration system followed in the district. The collector explained how each department works along with its purpose.