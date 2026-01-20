Pulla Reddy to head APGenco

Vijayawada: P Pulla Reddy, chairman and managing director of APCPDCL, has assumed full additional charge as the managing director of APGenco, CEO of the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), and managing director of APSEEDCO. This follows the leave of the current officer, S Nagalakshmi.

Reddy in a statement on Monday pledged to use his expertise to strengthen the state’s power sector, prioritising 24/7 reliable electricity for consumers. He said APGenco will focus on improving plant availability, operational efficiency, and fuel security to meet rising demand, especially during the upcoming summer. He said he was committed to rigorously implementing existing action plans for consistent power generation and grid stability. In his conservation roles, Reddy emphasised promoting energy efficiency and clean energy solutions to reduce consumption and support sustainability. Reddy thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and chief secretary K Vijayanand for their support. Senior officials from APGenco and other utilities congratulated him on his new responsibilities.