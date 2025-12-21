Pulse polio drive intensified for a healthy Andhra

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha called upon all sections of society to work collectively towards achieving the goals of Swarna Andhra and Viksit Bharat by ensuring a healthy future for children. Stressing that although polio has been eradicated, there should be no complacency, he urged parents to mandatorily administer polio drops to all children below five years of age.

The Collector flagged off a pulse polio rally at Old Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Saturday, organised by the District Medical and Health Department. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, along with representatives of Rotary, Lions Clubs, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and other organisations, participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Lakshmisha said the government is continuing immunisation programmes with utmost caution to safeguard children’s health.

He informed that polio drops would be administered at booth levels on December 21, followed by house-to-house surveys on December 22 and 23.

He stated that the programme would be implemented through coordinated efforts of the Health, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Municipal, Transport, and ICDS departments. He said that a total of 611 rural booths, 355 urban booths, 71 mobile teams, and 35 transit points have been arranged, including special points at bus and railway stations. He emphasised that foolproof measures have been taken to ensure 100 per cent immunisation without leaving out a single child. DMHO Dr M Suhasini, IMA and IAP representatives Dr Bodepudi Hanumaiah, Dr Sridevi, Dr Sarath, Dr Chilakapati Ramchand, Dr Shyam Movva, and other officials were present.