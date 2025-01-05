Purandeswari attends Hindu Sankharavam meeting, advocates for temple autonomy

BJP Andhra Pradesh President and Rajahmundry MP, Daggubati Purandeswari, expressed her concerns over the increasing number of attacks on temples during a Hindu Sankharavam meeting held at Laila Green Meadows in Kesarpalli. She emphasized the need for temples to have greater autonomy to safeguard their sanctity and operations.

During her address, Purandeswari alleged a rise in the influence of "pagans" within temple premises, stating that this phenomenon undermines the core values of the Hindu religion. She asserted the importance of preserving Hindu traditions and customs, calling for collective efforts to protect temples from external threats.

The meeting saw participation from prominent figures including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national representatives, BJP leaders, and esteemed heads from various mutts and peeths. Together, they shared a mutual goal of ensuring the safety and sanctity of Hindu temples.

Purandeswari's statements highlighted a growing sentiment among Hindu leaders to address and combat what they perceive as challenges to their religious heritage. The event underscored an urgent call to action for the protection of temples across the region.