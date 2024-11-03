  • Menu
Purandeswari leaves for Australia
MP Daggubati Purandeswari, a member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Executive Steering Committee and chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians' Steering Committee, has departed for Australia to attend the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary conference (CPC).

Rajamahendravaram : MP Daggubati Purandeswari, a member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Executive Steering Committee and chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians' Steering Committee, has departed for Australia to attend the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary conference (CPC). Delegates from over 50 countries are expected to participate, with Purandeswari representing India.

Purandeswari shared that the CPC will address various issues faced by women globally, including discussions on increasing female representation in legislatures and the empowerment of women.

Additionally, Puran deswari, who serves as the BJP State president, is also in-charge of party membership drives in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Recently, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appointed her as the chairperson of the Commonwealth Women's Parliamentary Steering Committee. According to the MP’s office, the conference will run until the 10th of this month, after which Purandeswari will return to India on November 11.

