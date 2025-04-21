Purandeswari virtually lays foundation stone for cancer hospital

Vijayawada: A healthy India is being realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated Rajamahendravaram MP and State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari. She virtually laid foundation stone for the Citizen Force Cancer Hospital and Research Institute being constructed in Mullapudi, Krishna district on Sunday.

Speaking at the event held at Citizen Force office on Patamata Krishnaveni School Road, Purandeswari noted that numerous revolutionary innovations are emerging in cancer treatment and emphasised the need for advanced medical services to be accessible to all. She commended the Citizen Force voluntary organisation for stepping forward to provide better cancer treatment to the public, expressing hope that it would serve as a guiding light in offering cancer care to the poor.

Purandeswari mentioned that the Central budget prioritises cancer care, allocating Rs 99,858.56 crore to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Rs 3,900.69 crore to the Department of Health Research. She explained that the Central government aims at establishing daycare cancer centers in all district hospitals within the next three years, targeting 200 such centers by the end of this financial year. Additionally, essential medicines for cancer, rare diseases, and chronic conditions have been fully exempted from basic customs duties.

Quoting “Vaidyo Narayano Harih,” Purandeswari emphasised India’s noble tradition of viewing doctors as divine and congratulated P Ramesh Babu and Tatti Arjunarao for designing the Citizen Force Cancer Hospital with a service-oriented vision to strengthen this culture.

Minister of Housing, Information, and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy inaugurated the Citizen Force Cancer Clinic. Citizen Force Managing Director P Ramesh Babu stated that the hospital is being established with the goal of voluntarily providing cancer treatment to the poor. MLAs Gadde Rammohan Rao and Varla Kumar Raja, BJP AP Media in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam, TDP leader Boppana Bhavakumar, corporators Chennupati Krantishri and Devineni Aparna, Citizen Force representatives Dr Lalitha, Dr K Vamsi Krishna, Dr K Sanjeeva Rao, and others were present.