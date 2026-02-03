Purendra appointed as NTR district DTC

Vijayawada: M Purendra, Deputy Transport Commissioner (IT), has been given Full Additional Charge (FAC) as Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) of NTR District. With this arrangement, Joint Transport Commissioner A Mohan, who was holding the post on an in-charge basis, has been relieved of the additional responsibilities. To this effect, the Transport, Roads and Buildings Department Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu issued GO Rt No 51 on Monday. The orders were issued after careful examination of the proposals submitted by the Transport Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh. Presently, Purendra is serving as Deputy Transport Commissioner (IT) in the office of the Transport Commissioner. The decision was taken in view of administrative requirements in NTR District to ensure the smooth functioning of the Transport Department.

The government has directed the Transport Commissioner, Vijayawada, to take further necessary action in the matter. The move is expected to strengthen the administration of transport services in NTR District and improve enforcement and regulatory functions under the Transport Department.