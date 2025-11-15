Puttaparthi glows brighter ahead of Baba’s centenary

Tirupati: Putta parthiis all set to shine brighter ahead of Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s centenary celebrations, with the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) completing major upgrades to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. With power demand expected to rise from the usual 6–8 MW to nearly 10 MW during the festivities, APSPDCL undertook extensive strengthening of the local network at a total cost of Rs 7.20 crore.

Key works included the establishment of a new 33/11 kV substation at Vengalamacheruvu, replacement of old conductors with AB cables, and enhancement of existing transformer capacities. The two 8 MVA transformers at the main substation are equipped to handle the additional load. Dedicated feeders have been arranged to supply uninterrupted power to important locations such as the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, the Mandir, and township areas.

APSPDCL CMD Siva Sankar Lotheti said 150 engineers and staff have been deployed for continuous monitoring, ensuring a stable power supply throughout the celebrations.