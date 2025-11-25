Rain-ravaged fields trigger veggie price spiral

Tirupati: Vegetable prices have begun to burn a hole in the pockets of ordinary consumers, with tomatoes leading the surge after heavy rains and impact of Cyclone Montha on crops. Across two Telugu states, shoppers say they are unable to buy even basic vegetables, complaining that there is ‘nothing affordable to buy and nothing to eat’.

Normally, prices fall during November, but this year the situation has reversed. Continuous rains damaged standing crops, reducing supply and pushing prices to unprecedented levels. Traders say they are forced to rely on produce from other States, adding higher transportation costs to consumers’ burden. With most vegetables now priced around Rs 50 and Rs 80 per kg in Rythu Bazar, outside sellers are saying much higher prices with which families say their budget has collapsed.

Tomato, which was selling at Rs 20–Rs 40 per kg before cyclone, has now climbed to Rs 60–Rs 80 in retail markets. Though it is somewhat cheaper in Rythu Bazars, people say that quality is not that good. Other staples have followed same trend in retail markets: ladies finger is at Rs 70 per kg, green chillies at Rs 100, carrot and beetroot at Rs 100 each, brinjal at Rs 110, and ridge gourd at Rs 80. Leafy vegetables have also turned costly, with spinach, gongura, and methi selling at Rs 30–Rs 40 per bunch. With Karthika month increasing vegetarian demand, traders say prices have risen further. Shoppers claim that even with Rs 500, they cannot buy vegetables sufficient for three days.

In Chittoor district, one of the largest tomato belts in country, farmers are devastated. Despite high market rates, they are unable to benefit because heavy rains damaged the crop. Tomato growers in Madanapalle, Tamballapalle, Punganur, and Palamaner had cultivated nearly 10,000 hectares, expecting a strong season. But cyclone and continuous rains led to pest infestation, rotting in fields, and reduced yields. “Moisture and spots are damaging crop; tomatoes are rotting on plants”, said a farmer.

Market arrivals reflect the crisis. According to the details of Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) at Madanapalle, only 149 metric tonnes of tomatoes arrived on Monday. On the same day, first-grade tomatoes were sold at Rs 610 per 10 kg and second grade at Rs 480. On November 17, prices were Rs 440 and Rs 340 for same grades, while arrivals stood at just 113 metric tonnes — showing how falling supply is pushing rates sharply upward.

“Because of rains, yield has dropped and spots are appearing on fruit. Outside States do not have tomato season right now, so traders are coming here to buy,” said N Jagadeesh, Secretary of AMC, Madanapalle. With inadequate supply in local market and outside traders increasing demand, prices are expected to remain high until crop recovery.