Rains damage crops in 11,368 hectare in Chittoor 

Chittoor: The enumeration of crop loss in 11,368 hectares belonged to 36,295 farmers in the district has been finalised and displayed at all Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) in all mandals after scrutinised by the tahsildars for social audit, stated Joint Collector (Revenue and Rythu Bharosa) P Raja Babu.

A report was sent to the government seeking capital subsidy of Rs 17.29 crore regarding the damage, he added.

He informed that the enumeration report was verified by the mandal-level agriculture officers and tahsildars of respective mandals before finalising it.

The following are the details of loss crop wise and number of farmers affected: Paddy in 9,795 hectares(31,807 farmers), groundnut in 501 hectares(1,187), sugarcane in 70 hectares (196), finger millets in 133 hectares (441), red gram in 21 hectares(66), maize in 166 hectares(402), other crops in 6 hectares(20).

He also revealed sand casting was occurred in 440 hectares belonged to 1,274 farmers in the district and 236 hectares belonged to 902 farmers underwent soil erosion.

Speaking to The Hans India, Joint Collector Raja Babu said the flood victims and farmers, who lost their crops for rains, can apply at concerned tahsildar or at local Agriculture Office if their names were not included in the displayed list at RBKs.

After giving a representation to the concerned tahsildar, he said an official team will assess the loss after visiting the field.

It may be recalled that two spells of rain in November created havoc and resulted in large scale damage for crops and properties including roads, bridges and houses. At some places, people were also washed away in floodwaters and found dead. Still, many villages were cut off from nearby towns and people are facing hardships due to no road connectivity.

