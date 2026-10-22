Rains forecasted for AP and Telangana due to expected low pressure area

The Meteorological Department has forecast that a low-pressure area is very likely to develop over the southeastern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by Friday. It stated that it is expected to move towards the northwesterly direction and intensify further for the next three days.

Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, said the system could bring heavy rains to Coastal Andhra region in the next couple of days. He has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea starting Sunday and has asked those already in the sea to return before then. Rainfall in these regions on Thursday (22-10-2026): Meteorological department officials have said that it is likely to occur in scattered areas in the Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati districts, along with lightning.

The Hyderabad Meteorological centre stated that Telangana will also experience rainfall due to the influence low-pressure area. There is a likelihood of light to moderate rain in some parts of Telangana on Friday and Saturday.

The officials have advised the public to be on alert as some areas of the state may experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h on Thursday.