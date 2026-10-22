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CM Yogi wishes HM Shah on his birthday, hails his contribution in making internal security impregnable
In Short
At the age of 16, Amit Shah joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and started participating in RSS' student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and praised him as a "skilled strategist", while hailing his "unparalleled contribution" in strengthening the internal security of the nation.
HM Shah was born to Gujarati parents in 1964 in Mumbai. He is considered one of the BJP's chief strategists and a close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
His political career has been marked by several key milestones, including the abrogation of Article 370, the enforcement of major internal security reforms, and a focus on cooperative federalism.
Taking to X, CM Yogi said, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to the skilled strategist and organisation builder, the Hon'ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah ji."
"Your unparalleled contribution in making internal security impregnable, giving a new direction to the cooperation sector, and building a strong and secure India is invaluable," he said.
"I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your excellent health, long life, and a glorious life," the UP Chief Minister added.
At the age of 16, Amit Shah joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and started participating in RSS' student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
In 1989, Amit Shah was given his first organisational assignment when he was made the secretary of the BJP Ahmedabad. This marked a significant milestone in his political journey.
In 1997, he contested his first election during the Gujarat Assembly polls from the Sarkhej constituency. He served as MLA for Sarkhej and Naranpura for his first term from 1997 to 2017. In 2002, he was made a Minister in the Gujarat Cabinet.
In 2014, he was made the National President of BJP.
A member of parliament for Gujarat's Gandhinagar, HM Shah has served as the 31st Minister of Home Affairs since 2019, the longest-serving holder of the office in the country's history. He has also been the first Minister of Cooperation since July 2021.
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