Raja Babu takes charge as Prakasam collector

Ongole: P Raja Babu assumed office as the 39th district collector of Prakasam district on Saturday, pledging comprehensive development through coordination with people’s representatives. Upon arrival at the NSP Guest House, Raja Babu received a warm welcome from Joint Collector R Gopalakrishna, DRO B Chinna Obulesu, Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, Kanigiri RDO Kesavardhan Reddy, and other revenue officials. Vedic scholars performed traditional welcome ceremonies with purna kumbham at Prakasam Bhavan. The new Collector took charge amid blessings from Hindu, Muslim, and Christian religious leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Babu emphasized following Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s directions and focusing on governance through coordination with public representatives. He assured that no problem would remain unresolved and promised to prioritise public issues while remaining accessible to citizens.

The collector highlighted his commitment to the prestigious Velugonda project and other infrastructure development initiatives in the district. District-level officials and employees later met the Collector, presenting bouquets and extending congratulations on his appointment.