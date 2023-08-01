Live
- D Madhukar Naik, CEO, SCB to hold the additional charge
- Hyderabad: City sees surge in seasonal diseases amid big rise in conjunctivitis cases
- Hyderabad: Officials of HMWSSB inspect Fatehnagar STP
- CSIR-CCMB to be open to public from today
- Hyderabad: Civil society groups pitch for ‘flood-proof policy’ for city
- Rains ravage Hyd’bad roads; lay bare potholes, craters
- Promising future for once-forgotten communities: Shadnagar MLA
- New speed limits and rules to enhance safety on ORR
- Cyberabad CP holds meeting on Assembly elections
- Amid rains Hyd residents raise a stink over contaminated water
Just In
D Madhukar Naik, CEO, SCB to hold the additional charge
Hyderabad: City sees surge in seasonal diseases amid big rise in conjunctivitis cases
Hyderabad: Officials of HMWSSB inspect Fatehnagar STP
CSIR-CCMB to be open to public from today
Hyderabad: Civil society groups pitch for ‘flood-proof policy’ for city
Rains ravage Hyd’bad roads; lay bare potholes, craters
Rajamahendrav :Overflowing canals inundate paddy fields
Heavy rains followed by Godavari floods have drowned paddy fields in thousands of acres. Vegetable plantations were submerged in water causing loss to farmers. As Godavari floodwater reversed from sluices, rainwater and flood water together flooded the fields.
Rajamahendravaram: Heavy rains followed by Godavari floods have drowned paddy fields in thousands of acres. Vegetable plantations were submerged in water causing loss to farmers. As Godavari floodwater reversed from sluices, rainwater and flood water together flooded the fields. The recently sowed paddy fields and nurseries in many villages of Korukonda, Seethanagaram, Rajamahendravaram Rural, Kovvur, Thallapudi, Nallajarla, Peravali, Nidadavolu and other mandals are looking like ponds.
In Katheru of Rajamahendrvaram rural mandal, due to the damage to sluice doors, there is the danger of flooding the fields. Godavari water is also flowing into the fields from Thorrigadda drainage located between Torredu and Bobbililanka. In Gokavaram mandal, fields were submerged due to the effect of Burada Canal.
District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao said that 2,059 hectares of paddy fields in 48 villages in Rajamahendravaram rural, Kovvur, Korukonda, Chagallu, Devarapalli, Nallajarla, Thallapudi, Kadiyam and Seethanagaram areas were submerged.
Hundreds of acres in Madhurapudi, Kolamuru, Gadala, Thorredu and other areas were submerged due to the overflowing of Jalla Kaluwa.
JV Swamy and Veeravenkata Rao of Madhurapudi said that they have been asking for the past two years to repair the sluice in Katheru and eliminate this problem, but to no avail.