Rajamahendravaram: 59,038 litre ID liquor destroyed

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram police have destroyed 59,038 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor here on Tuesday.

Rajamahendravaram Urban Superintendent of Police Aishwarya Rastogi informed that liquor was seized in the recent raids by Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) across the urban limits.

He said that cordon and search was organised at various places of ID manufacturing units in the urban limits and cops have destroyed jaggery wash on the spot during raids. About 2,998 cases were registered and 1,726 persons were arrested, he added.

SP Rastogi said that in a joint operation by police personnel, SEB Joint Director A Ramadevi and other officials, a constructive strategy was adopted to prevent illegal transportation of ID liquor. ID liquor manufacturing, transport and selling is prevalent in villages mainly in Rajanagaram north and south, Korukonda and other parts of Urban limits. During Covid-19, the unemployed persons shifted to the ID liquor business, he noted.