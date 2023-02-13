Rajamahendravaram: AAP stages dharna at BJP office

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): The Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest in front of the BJP office here on Sunday, alleging that the saffron party has supported the Adani Group's financial irregularities.

AAP city convener Atthili Raju demanded that a joint parliamentary committee should be formed and a comprehensive investigation should be conducted into Adani's financial irregularities immediately. Raju criticised the BJP for encouraging corrupt people and financial criminals.

He said that following the call of their party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, peaceful protests are being held in front of the BJP party offices across the country. As part of this, they staged a dharna in front of the office of State BJP president Somu Veerraju in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

AAP campaign committee secretary Vanumu Srinivasu, rural youth secretary Nani, city committee members J Raju and a large number of AAP ranks participated in the programme.

Subsequently, a protest was also held at the statue of Ambedkar at the Gokavaram bus stand.