Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University receives ISO certificates for gender equality

AKNU Vice-Chancellor M Jaganatha Rao and others showing the ISO certification on the university campus in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday
Highlights

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jaganatha Rao stated that the University received ISO certification for the gender equality, eco-friendly practices and environmental protection

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jaganatha Rao stated that the University received ISO certification for the gender equality, eco-friendly practices and environmental protection.

Hyderabad-based HYM International Certification chief Alapati Sivayya handed over the ISO 14001-2015, 50001-2011 certificates to V-C Jaganatha Rao on Tuesday.

The V-C said that they obtained the certificates in view of the best environmental practices and protection. He proudly stated that this rare honor of receiving ISO certificates from HYM authorities is unique and no other university or college received the same.

HYM chief Sivayya stated that under the guidance of the Vice-Chancellor environmental improvement and development will take place.

He wished that these certificates must inspire the University authorities to develop further and achieve higher standards in the academic field.

