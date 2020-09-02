Rajamahendravaram: Bommana Raj Kumar dies of Corona

Rajamahendravaram: Leading textile trader and YSRCP leader Bommana Raj Kumar died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

He was the chairman of Jampeta Cooperative Urban Bank for two times and worked as Rajamahendravaram Chamber of Commerce president twice and recently started BRK shopping mall and also gold jewellery wing in his textile shop in main road.

Last rites will be held at his garden in Dosakayalapalli village on Wednesday. MP Margani Bharat Ram and many elite of city expressed grief on his death.