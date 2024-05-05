CID registers case against Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh for fake propaganda on Land Titling Act

Live
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has registered a case against leader Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh on allegations of spreading false propaganda on land titling. The case was filed on the complaint of YSR Congress Party (YCP) leaders, who accused the duo of misleading the public with inaccurate information.
Prior to the CID's involvement, the YCP had brought the matter to the attention of the Election Commission (EC), stating that Chandrababu and Naralokesh were using IVRS calls to disseminate false information. In response to the EC's orders, the CID launched an investigation and registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Chandrababu as A1 and Naralokesh as A2.
The CID's investigation will delve into the alleged fake propaganda being spread by the two leaders and determine the extent of their involvement. Both Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh have denied the allegations and vowed to cooperate with the authorities in the ongoing probe.