Rajamahendravaram: Development possible only with Nara Chandrababu Naidu says TDP Leaders

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : The TDP leaders observed that development of the State is possible only under the rule of Telugu Desam Party headed by its national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Chandrababu's 73rd birthday celebrations were held on Thursday under the aegis of TDP cadre at Anna Canteen in the local quarry market centre. The leaders anointed Chandrababu's portrait with milk, cut a cake and distributed it to the party activists and meals distributed to the poor in Anna's canteen.

Rajamahendravaram city MLA Adireddy Bhavani Srinivas, former MLC Adireddy Appa Rao and State chief secretary Ganni Krishna were chief guests. TDP State secretary Kasi Naveen Kumar and State convener of TDP BC Sadhikara Samiti (Settibalija Division) Kudupudi Satthibabu distributed 250 sarees to poor women.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders praised Nara Chandrababu Naidu as an ideal political leader. They said that Chandrababu is credited with developing the State in all fields. They stated that construction of Amaravati was undertaken by collecting thousands of acres of land from farmers and 73 per cent of Polavaram project was completed during Chandrababu Naidu's regime.

They criticised that Jagan's government has made zero development in the last four years. They asserted that N Chandrababu Naidu will become the CM again in 2024 Assembly elections.

Minority Sadhikara Samiti State convener Sheikh Subhan, Telugu Mahila State executive secretary T Nirmala, SC Cell State spokesperson E Krishna, Anganwadi Committee State spokesperson Kappala Velugu Kumari, Legal Cell State vice-president Rachapalli Prasad were present.