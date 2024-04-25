Rajamahendravaram: Finally, TDP-BJP solve Anaparthi conundrum

Rajamahendravaram : The uncertainty and suspense over Anaparthi Assembly constituency was lifted with TDP former MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy joining BJP and being fielded its candidate.

Ramakrishna Reddy, the Anaparthi TDP in-charge, joined BJP on Tuesday in Vijayawada in the presence of BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari, AP elections in-charge Arun Singh, co in-charge Siddharthanath Singh. He took BJP membership online and was immediately announced as the party candidate for the Anaparthi constituency.

He is all set to file his nomination with a huge rally in Anaparthi on Thursday. It will be attended by top leaders of the BJP and TDP.

The Anaparthi has become a bone of contention for some weeks as the seat has become crucial for both BJP and TDP. The TDP, which ceded the seat to BJP as part of alliance, found it difficult to pacify Ramakrishna Reddy who has been striving hard for the party and faced several cases against him and his followers due to his activities as TDP leader.



The TDP announced Ramakrishna Reddy as its nominee for the seat in the first list of MLA candidates. But later, when the seat was allotted to BJP, the saffron party declared ex-serviceman Sivarama Krishnamraju as its candidate.



Enraged over snatching away of seat, furious Ramakrishna Reddy met his close followers on March 28 to chalk out his future course of action. He toured the constituency for a week during which he received a good response from the people.



TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu tried to pacify him and spoke to him as well as sending senior leaders to persuade him from resorting to any hasty decision like contesting as independent.



Ramakrishna Reddy had also staged agitations seeking return of the seat to TDP. Gradually, the BJP too recognised the gravity of situation and importance of Ramakrishna Reddy for winning the seat, but did not rush to cede the seat to TDP.



Anaparthi is a segment of Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency, where BJP state president Purandeswari is contesting. Hence, she paid special attention on the issue. TDP offered Tamballapally to the BJP if it was ready to give up on Anaparti. But the BJP asked Denduluru in lieu of Anaparthi.



As stalemate set in on the issue, Purandeswari made a smart move to assuage the feelings of TDP cadre while saving the face of BJP. Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary also played a key role in this affair. He held discussions with Anaparthi in-charge Ramakrishna Reddy and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. Butchaiah Chowdary, BJP senior leader Kantipudi Sarvarayudu went to Ramakrishna Reddy's house and held discussions. They all suggested that he contest as BJP candidate, which will solve the problem. After talking to the top leaders of TDP on the phone, Ramakrishna Reddy agreed to the proposal.

Meanwhile, Purandeswari also held talks with BJP leaders of Anaparthi and ally TDP on the issue and made the compromise possible. That is why Ramakrishna Reddy also participated in Purandeswari's nomination rally along with MLA candidates on April 19.