Rajamahendravaram: Ganni slams govt for suppressing Opposition

Rajamahendravaram: Former chairman of Godavari Urban Development Authority (GUDA) Ganni Krishna alleged that the State government has been arresting TDP and JAC leaders who were staging protests peacefully against three capitals.



Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Krishna said that the police placed him under house arrest to prevent him from participating in the agitation. He charged the YSRCP government with trying to suppress the Opposition by not allowing any protests in the State.

He criticised that the government is violating rules and regulations in the State. "It seems we are under the rule of dictator and not in democracy. The police arrested Amaravati farmers," he said.

Krishna said the YSRCP government would pay the price for the anarchic regime. The YSRCP leaders' actions were vulgar and they were making mockery of a senior politician like Chandrababu Naidu. The JAC leaders, who are fighting on behalf of Amaravati farmers, have been subjected to illegal arrests and house arrests across the State. He urged everyone to protest against anti-democratic government activities. Former SC Corporation Director K Naveen Kumar, K Venkatrao, Arjun and others were present.