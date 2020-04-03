Rajamahendravaram: Gas Authority of India Limited donates bed sheets for Covid-19 patients

Rajamahendravaram: As part of Corporate Social Responsibility, the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) Krishna-Godavari Basin in-charge K P Ramesh handed over 1,000 bed sheets to Sub-Collector Ravirala Mahesh Kumar here on Wednesday for distributing them among coronavirus-affected people undergoing treatment isolation



wards.

Later, Ramesh said the GAIL is in the forefront to extend necessary help to the people affected with coronavirus. Maintaining of social distance is only the remedy to combat the virus, he said.

GAIL officials S P Reddy, B Balaji captain Raj Kumar and others were present.