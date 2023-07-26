Rajamahendravaram: Lanka villages struck in flood water

Rajamahendravaram: In terms of water-level and flow statistics, although the Godavari seems to have calmed down at the Polavaram project and Dowleswaram Cotton barrage, at the field-level the flood problems continue to rage in Lanka villages and various coastal zones. It is estimated that it may take another four to five days for the water to recede and for normal living conditions to be established here.

Moreover, the fear of rains and floods will continue to haunt them until the end of August. The fact that Lanka villages are drowning at this level without even a first warning at Dowleswaram barrage is disturbing everyone.

The strengthening of embankments and flood banks and the construction of causeways in Lanka areas were neglected, and laxity in maintenance works has also contributed to this.

If Godavari floods, Razole, Mummidivaram, I Polavaram, P Gannavaram, Mamidikuduru, Sakhinetipalli, Kothapeta, Alamuru, Ainavilli, Katrenikona and Ravulapalem mandals will be affected.

On August 16, 2021, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a clear promise for the construction of the Vedurubidem Causeway in Ainaivilli Mandal. Two years after sending proposals for Rs 25 crore, the work has not progressed.

A causeway near Chakalipalem of P Gannavaram mandal has caused problems for four villages. Ainavilli Mandal Vedurubidem causeway has been blocked due to water logging between Ainavilli Lanka, Veeravallipalem, and Addankivari Lanka.

In Peravali mandal of East Godavari district, 1200 acres of Lanka lands have been submerged and vegetable crops have been damaged. Vegetable crops were damaged in Purushottapalli and Pendyala villages of Nidadavolu mandal.