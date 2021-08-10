Rajamahendravaram: MLA Jakkampudi Raja urges women to download Disha app for safety

Rajamahendravaram: Rajanagarm MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that Disha app is an effective weapon in the hands of women.

MLA Raja along with Rajamahendravaram SP Aiswarya Rastogi created awareness about the Disha Act and Disha App for safety and security of women at a meeting held at Adi Kavi Nannayya University conference hall here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja explained how the app can be downloaded and utilised by women to protect themselves when they face any problem. Raja briefed the benefits of Disha App, which is designed to protect women 24X7.

SP Rastogi said that the Disha app can be used to prevent attacks, violence against women among others. He said that by pressing the SOS button or shaking the phone, the victim's location would be conveyed to relevant Disha call centre and immediately the police will provide assistance to the victim. He appealed to the women and girls to download the app.