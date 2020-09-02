Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram urges NHAI to sanction flyovers to ease city traffic

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram submitted a memorandum to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) chairman Sukvinder Singh Sandu in New Delhi on Monday requesting to sanction flyovers or bypass road to ease traffic movement in the city.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Tuesday, Bharat Ram said that he took the growing traffic problem in the city to the notice of NHAI chairman and appealed to him to accord nod for GUDA bypass road connecting airport or revive the pending flyovers at Diwanchervu, Lalachervu, Morampudi, Vemagiri and Jonnada junctions on National Highway-16. The flyovers help reduce road accidents on the NH-6, he said.

Moreover, the city is expanding towards eastern side and Morampudi flyover helps to ease traffic. Further he said a flyover between last point of road-cum-rail bridge and Hukumpeta junction on national highway 16 also helps to divert traffic to Hukumpeta junction coming from road-cum-rail bridge.

Anyhow, an action plan was devised to combat traffic problems in the historical city shortly, as the city is growing fast and also the hub in the fields of education, medicine and business, he added.