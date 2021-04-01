Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation to start night mobile eateries from this month

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) is initiating steps to start 'Night eat streets' in selected places in the city shortly, like in Vijayawada city.

The shops work from 6 pm to10 pm. RMC selects the best mobile food shops by conducting 'street eat food challenge contest'.Inthe first phase, as many as 25 mobile food shops and fivebranded coffee shops will come up.

'Night eat streets'starts from the first week of May and after 10 pm, the respective foodshop owners should shift them to their houses. 'Night eat streets' come up on the backside road of Schade Girls High School and Government College Junction.

RMC collects rent from the mobile shop owners as per rules and 'night eat streets' benefits the people. The people need not go here and there in search of food, as themobile shops available under one roof. At present, many mobile food shops are seen everywhere in the city posing traffic problem, mainly during the nights.