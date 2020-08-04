Rajamahendravaram: No funds crunch to fight Corona, says Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for BC Welfare Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna has said that the government is very much particular to eradicate Covid-19 pandemic in the state and putting its endeavour in this regard.

He along with MP Margani Bharat Ram, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, collector D Muralidhar Reddy, urban superintendent of police Shemushi Bajpayee and sub-collector Abishkit Kishore inspected Covid centre at Bommur here on Monday.

Later, he said Covid centres come up in divisional headquarters. It will be set up in Ramachandrapuram shortly. There is no need to afraid of Corona as the government provided all medical facilities in the centres along with necessary beds.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed the officials to take care of Corona patients in all aspects and also arrange necessary beds in the centres. There is no funds crunch to fight Corona.

Collector D Muralidhar Reddy said 7,500 beds will be arranged in Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Amalapuram centres. Out of proposed 3,000 beds 1,500 beds were provided in Bommuru centre and 1,000 beds also arranging in Rampachodavaram also.

There is no scarcity of beds or medicines in Covid centres and any lapses in this regard will be viewed seriously, he added. Later, they tasted the dishes being supplied to the patients.