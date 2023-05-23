Rajamahendravaram: People called upon to adopt sustainable lifestyles

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha stated that everyone should work for environmental protection by adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle. Along with SP Sudhir Kumar Reddy, she made the district officials aware of the issues of environmental protection and environment-friendly lifestyle, organised at the Collector’s office here on Monday.

Pollution Control Board EE Ashok Kumar explained the objectives of the programme as part of his welcome speech. Joint Collector N Tej Bharat pleaded with everyone to commit to environmental protection.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that ‘Meri life’ is intended to sensitise the world to protect the environment from the effects of climate change. In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed Lifestyle for Environment in the city of Glasgow, United Kingdom, she said. She mentioned that there is a need for everyone to work together to take this concept forward. The heads of each department in the district should post the awareness programmes on environment protection under their jurisdiction on the Google website merilife.org. At least 4 photos and 3 videos should be uploaded to the website. Similarly, one can register their photos and videos on environmental protection at pledge.gov.in. Every aspect that is practiced as a part of daily activities should contribute to an environment-friendly lifestyle, she advised.

Economical use of energy resources, use of LED bulbs, LED tube lights, use of public transport facilities wherever possible, use of stairs instead of lift/elevator, stopping the engines of vehicles at traffic signals and railway crossings etc is need of the hour, she pointed out.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Additional SP Pankaj Kumar Meena, DRO G Narasimhulu, RDO A Chaitravarshini, Regional Executive Director of Tourism Department V Swami Naidu and others participated in the meeting.