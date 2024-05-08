  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Rains inundate low-lying areas

Samarlakota bus stand in the joint East Godavari district drowned due to rain on Tuesday
x

Samarlakota bus stand in the joint East Godavari district drowned due to rain on Tuesday

Highlights

Many parts of the joint East Godavari district, including Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, and Anaparti were hit by heavy rain on Tuesday

Rajamahendravaram: Many parts of the joint East Godavari district, including Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, and Anaparti were hit by heavy rain on Tuesday.

Heavy rain, accompanied by lightningand thunder for more than four hours was recorded in Rajahmundry. Trees fell due to heavy winds in many streets and on roads.

Drains were overflowing and low-lying areas flooded due to drainage and

rainwater. Due to winds, power supply was stopped throughout the district for about five hours, and people suffered a lot due to no power supply.

Water supply and internet services were also interrupted. The power supply was restored in some areas at 6 pm. In the erstwhile East Godavari district, Samalkot and Ravulapalem bus complexes were drowned with rainwater.

Hoardings and banners fell at some places due to the wind and roadside businesses of small vendors have been disrupted. Traffic has come to a standstill.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X