Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Rains inundate low-lying areas
Rajamahendravaram: Many parts of the joint East Godavari district, including Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, and Anaparti were hit by heavy rain on Tuesday.
Heavy rain, accompanied by lightningand thunder for more than four hours was recorded in Rajahmundry. Trees fell due to heavy winds in many streets and on roads.
Drains were overflowing and low-lying areas flooded due to drainage and
rainwater. Due to winds, power supply was stopped throughout the district for about five hours, and people suffered a lot due to no power supply.
Water supply and internet services were also interrupted. The power supply was restored in some areas at 6 pm. In the erstwhile East Godavari district, Samalkot and Ravulapalem bus complexes were drowned with rainwater.
Hoardings and banners fell at some places due to the wind and roadside businesses of small vendors have been disrupted. Traffic has come to a standstill.