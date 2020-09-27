Rajamahendravaram: RTC to operate services with full seating capacity

Rajamahendravaram: APSRTC heaved a sigh of relief as the government lifted the Covid-19 restrictions for ferrying passengers in full capacity ofthe bus.



Due to Corona, RTC till date operated the buses with minimum capacityof the bus and also it allowed passengers after thermal screening. Withthis, a number of commuters not interested to travel in RTC buses.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' here on Friday, RTC East Godavari regional manager RVS Nageswara Rao has said that the government's decision helpsto run the buses with full capacity only in sitting system and alsoincreases its income.

Earlier, one passenger in two seats frame and two passengers in threeseats frame was allowed.Now, the restrictions were lifted. As per thenew directions, 36 seats in Super Luxury buses, 49 seats in Expressbuses and in 55 seats in Palle Velugu buses will be filled with thepassengers.

The regional manager further saidat present RTC is earning a dailyincome of Rs 40 lakh by ferrying 1.5 lakh passengers, as against5 lakh passengers per day and with a daily income of Rs 1 crore.RTC is operating to Karnataka state along with in the state.Asmany as 135 buses will be operated to Telangana area, after an MoUsigned between the two RTCs.