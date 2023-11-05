Rajamahendravaram: SP warns parents of child offenders to act with care

Rajamahendravaram: Counselling was conducted by East Godavari SP P Jagadeesh to Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) and their parents.



Additional SP (admin) SR Rajasekhar Raju presided over the programme held at district police office here.

The SP warned that parents will be held responsible in cases where minor boys are involved in accidents while riding two-wheelers and parents of CCLs will be held responsible for any wrongdoing or crime committed second time by the CCL

Child Welfare Committee chairman Padmavathi, JJB member Tabitha and JJB home counsellor Abhishek Lom also spoke. They explained the precautions to be taken to prevent criminal tendencies from developing in children. Lack of parental supervision is the main reason why children travel in bad ways, the SP said.

They also said that children are imitating the bad habits of their fathers and are getting spoiled. Besides, bad friendships are also impacting them. They are getting used to luxury lifestyles, smart phone, bars, ganja, police officials said. .

Central zone DSP Vijaya Pal, south zone DSP Srinivasa Rao, circle inspectors and Sis participated.