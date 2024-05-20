Manoj Manchu returns in grand avatar as ‘The Black Sword’ in ‘Mirai’

After an electrifying hiatus of eight years, Telugu cinema's beloved Rocking Star, Manoj Manchu, is set to redefine the superhero universe with his latest avatar as 'The Black Sword' in the highly anticipated film, Mirai. Directed by visionary Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, Mirai marks Manoj's debut in a universe brimming with action, adventure, and unparalleled excitement.

In a grand reveal on his birthday, the makers unveiled the first look glimpse of Manoj Manchu as The Black Sword. The glimpse showcases him in an intense and powerful avatar, armed with a mysterious weapon, standing against a dramatic backdrop of a ravaged landscape. With a mix of swag and intensity, Manoj embodies the strength and significance of his character, making him the formidable Black Sword. Sporting a stylish long coat and a ponytail, he exudes a deadly yet ultra-fashionable aura, promising an enthralling performance.

Manoj expressed his excitement, stating, "Coming back to the industry with such a powerful and intriguing character has been both challenging and exhilarating. The Black Sword embodies the strength and resilience every hero should possess, and I am thrilled to share this journey with my fans."

Mirai, set against the visually stunning world of Mirai, promises a blend of traditional heroics and modern storytelling. Exploring the secrets of Ashoka’s 9 unknown books, the film weaves history and mythology into an epic tale that is sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

With lead actress Ritika Nayak opposite Teja Sajja and a talented crew including Karthik Ghattamaneni, Manibabu Karanam, Gowra Hari, Sri Nagendra Tangala, Vivek Kuchibhotla, Krithi Prasad, and Sujith Kumar Kolli, Mirai is poised to make a statement in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Scheduled for release on April 18th in both 2D and 3D versions, Mirai promises to be a cinematic spectacle that transcends boundaries.