Ajith looks stylish ‘Good Bad Ugly’ first look
Mythri Movie Makers, known for producing blockbuster entertainers, announced their latest venture, "Good Bad Ugly," featuring Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film commenced shooting in Hyderabad after receiving an overwhelming response to its title poster.
The recently revealed first look poster showcases Ajith Kumar in a stylish avatar, hinting at his character's complexities. Adhik Ravichandran, renowned for his hit "Mark Antony," promises to deliver an action-packed thriller that will captivate audiences.
With a stellar technical crew including music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam, "Good Bad Ugly" is set for a Pongal release in 2025. The film, produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, is anticipated to be a cinematic spectacle for fans across industries.