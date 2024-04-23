Live
Rajamahendravaram: Students of govt, aided and municipal schools fare well
City Municipal High School student VSBAS Naga Saish scored 589 marks in the 10th exam. It is a great thing for a municipal school student to achieve such a feat, many hail.
Naga Saish’s father Krishna Paramatma works as a clerk in a lodge. Mother Padma is a housewife. Saish told The Hans India that he got good marks because of a thorough reading of the textbooks. His goal is to study engineering.
D Veera Sarvani, a student of Gandhipuram-II School, secured 585 marks. Sam Sunnisa, a student of Government Girls High School, Rajamahendravaram, secured 584 marks.
These three students and their parents were felicitated by Urban Range Deputy Inspector B Dilip Kumar and other education officials at a function organised at SKVT Government High School in the city. Headmaster Y V Rama Rao, BV Sharada, CRPs Jayanthi Shastri, J Srinivasa Rao, P Prasad, Koteswari and Naga Lakshmi participated.
Dilip Kumar said that 87 per cent results in tenth class were achieved in Rajamahendravaram Urban. As many as 209 students scored more than 500 marks in government, municipal and aided schools within the Rajamahendravaram city.