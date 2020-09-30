Rajamahendravaram: To beat fund crunch, tourism corporation supplies food to corona patients

Rajamahendravaram: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) which is facing severe fund crunch for the last six months following drastic fall in its revenue as tourist activity came to a standstill due to Covid-19 pandemic.



In a bid to improve its revenue, the APTDC is taking up catering service to supply food to corona patients recuperating in Covid care centres in some districts.

Many employees working in APTDC are not getting salaries due to fund crunch, which may also have prompted the corporation to take up this service to earn revenue.

As per the request of the APTDC, the managing directors of the corona care centres in the districts concerned accorded it permission to cater food to patients.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Sunday, APTDC divisional manager T S Veeranarayana said that the decision of APTDC will benefit it a lot.

In East Godavari district, the APTDC will supply food to nearly 2,700 corona patients in East Godavari alone from October 1, including 1,000 patients in corona centre at Bommuru, 1,200 patients in corona centre at Bodasakurru and 1,000 patients in Kakinada.

The APTDC will arrange kitchens with latest facilities at the three centres to supply quality and quick food, including breakfast, lunch and supper.

The food will be given to them as per the guidelines issued by the government and the APTDC will charge Rs 320 per head.

He further said after cooking food it will be packed in special trays by machines only and sent to the centres through trolleys.

From October 1, APTDC will supply food in Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Visakhapatnam, Tirupathi, Kurnool and Eluru.