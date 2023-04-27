Rajamahendravaram: User charges increased in registrar offices

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): The increase in user charges in registrar offices is going to impose further financial burden on people in the state. Special chief secretary, stamps and registration department Dr. Rajat Bhargav issued an order on Tuesday increasing the user charges in the sub-registrar offices, which come into effect immediately.

With the implementation of increased charges immediately, officials told some document writers and other users who completed their transactions before noon to pay balance amount by evening to get their documents.

Citizens who are conducting registrations have complained of increased charges. Commissioner and inspector general, registration and stamps, have been authorised to collect service charges from citizens for issuance of certain certificates and registration of certain documents, etc.,

It is proposed to revise the user charges as the day-to-day costs of providing computerised services to the people are increasing.

The charge for market value certificate has been increased to Rs 50 from Rs 10 earlier. For encumbrance certificate (EC), the charges have been increased from Rs 10 and Rs 20 (two categories) to Rs 100. For each registration of the document mentioned in Books 1,2 and 3 (up to 10 sheets) the user charge has been hiked to Rs 500 from the earlier Rs 100 and Rs 200 only. Also, stamp duty charges, fee for certified copies of firm registration and the sale of stamps have increased. Many people have complained over five to 10 times increase in charges.

There are 267 registrar offices across the state. Even if 20 documents are registered per day in each office, the revenue will be over Rs 26 lakh.

M Sharma, a document writer, said that initially the government wanted to increase income by raising the market value by 20 per cent, but as there was a strong opposition to that idea, it was resorting to this backdoor exploitation. With the increase in official user charges, people fear that the unauthorised collection by the staff of registrar offices in the name of formalities will also increase.