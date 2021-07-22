Rajanagaram: MLA Jakkampudi Raja assures to revive past glory to Korukonda Temple

Rajanagaram: Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that steps are being taken to develop the sacred and ancient Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Korukonda.

As per directives of the MLA, the architect and master plan designer Krishnan and allied engineers visited and studied the temple. Raja said that there was no support from the previous government and the temple did not gain the ancient glory and traditional beauty.

He said he was interested to take the steps for improvement of the temple. He is also contemplating for construction of Mandapam as well as Gosala on the temple premises.

He is planning for convenient Giri Pradakshina at the temple. He said that for the convenience of the devotees, a ghat road would be constructed around the Koneru at the temple. He said that steps are being taken for all-round development of the temple.