Rammohan holds ruling YSRCP responsible for Visakha Steel Plant privatisation

Amaravati: TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday accused the ruling YSRCP leadership of being responsible for the privatisation of the Visakha Steel Plant (VSP) with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government not raising any objection till now.

Rammohan Naidu asserted that the Chief Minister would not be able to escape from the wrath of this people this time as there would be a relentless agitation on the steel plant issue this time. If the YSRCP had any commitment, it should come forward for a resolution in the Assembly against the privatisation along the lines of the Chhattisgarh steel plant.

In a statement here, the TDP MP said that if needed, the AP government should take up the maintenance of the steel plant in the best interests of the State. It was not correct to allow the sale of the steel plant in the name of losses.

Alternative measures should be taken for saving the industry which stood as a symbol of pride for the Andhras for decades. The people were ready to fight for the steel plant cutting cross political and other affiliations.

Rammohan deplored that the Chief Minister has never thought of one single idea that would benefit the State. The so called Delhi visits of Jagan Reddy were only aimed at getting personal favours and political benefits but not for the general wellbeing of the people.

The Chief Minister has never opened his mouth nor held a press conference on the aspects he discussed with the Central Ministers during his visits to the national capital. Even now, Jagan was not breaking his silence on the steel plant.

The TDP MP asked what the 28 MPS of the YSRCP were doing when the Visakha Steel plant was being put up for privatisation. It was their duty to stop the privatisation in the interests of the State.

The Chief Minister said in the election campaign that he would force the Centre to concede the AP demands if his party was given 25 MPs. Now, the YSRCP has got 28 MPs but they were also not opening their mouths just like the Chief Minister while so much injustice was being done to AP.