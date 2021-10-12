Rampachodavaram: ITDA keen to prevent accidents at tourist spots

Rampachodavaram: Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer Praveen Aditya has made it clear that the onus is on the concerned authorities to supervise tourist spots in the Agency areas to prevent accidents.



He conducted a meeting with the officials of Tourism, Forest, R&B, Velugu, Agriculture and Police departments here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Aditya directed the authorities to conduct police patrolling, erect barricades where the water is very deep and place display boards in the places like Bhupathi Palem, I Polavaram and Sithapally rivulet where the youth are losing their lives while taking bath.

He instructed them that the village secretariat volunteers should be posted at waterfalls to prevent the families from taking bath and ensure that life jackets, medical kits and ropes available near waterfalls. Phone numbers of the primary health centres, area hospitals and community health centres should be put on display near the tourist places, he said and added that wireless sets will be made available in some places to respond quickly, if any accident takes place. He directed the Police department to conduct patrolling regularly and book drunk and drive cases as many accidents taking place due to the drunken driving in the Agency area.

Meanwhile, the Project Officer directed the authorities to make sure that no tourist should face incontinence in visiting Pinjarikonda, Vetamamidi and Mitla Palem waterfalls in Addatheegala mandal and at Pamuleru, Jalatharangini and Amruthadhara in Maredumilli mandal. But he made it clear that no tourist should be allowed to take baths.

He informed that JIO tower has been established near Pamuleru and steps should be taken immediately using the network. He also directed the tourism authorities to visit private resorts in Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli mandals and conduct meetings with the owners of the resorts.