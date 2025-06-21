Ration to be delivered early for elderly, disabled

Vijayawada: Food and civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar announced on Friday that ration supplies will now be delivered to the homes of the elderly (above 65 years) and disabled persons between the 26th and 30th of every month, five days earlier than the general distribution.

Addressing representatives of fair price shop dealers at the civil supplies building in Kanuru here, Manohar lauded the remarkable success of the state-wide ration distribution initiated on June 1. “The successful completion of 89.64 per cent of ration distribution within the first 15 days of June is a great milestone in the history of public distribution,” he said.

Highlighting the special service introduced for the elderly and the disabled, the minister noted that 13.14 lakh beneficiaries in these categories have already received doorstep deliveries, achieving an 83 per cent success rate.

The minister also urged dealers to show initiative in delivering supplies to residents in tribal, agency, and hilly regions, as well as those living far from ration shops, suggesting that a display calendar for such deliveries be prominently displayed.

Manohar emphasised the coalition government’s long-term planning, indicating that efforts are underway with the Central government’s support to increase the income of ration dealers.

He advised every dealer to maintain cleanliness in their shops and to mandatorily display a stock board outside the shop, along with a QR code poster for feedback. “Dealers must work with a service-oriented approach, leaving no room for errors in the supply system. The government is committed to transparency, accountability, and public convenience,” Manohar affirmed.