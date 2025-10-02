RDO gives pension to man neglected by daughters

Dharmavaram: Charugundla Ahobulappa, a resident of Dharmavaram mandal, Sai Nagar, Sri Sathya Sai District, father Late Sri Obulesu, aged about 62 years, has two daughters. He has taken full responsibility for the upbringing, education and marriage of his daughters, and since his daughters have not provided any help or services to him in his old age, the petitioner is currently living on the old age pension of Rs. 4,000/- received monthly from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The petitioner has filed a petition with the Revenue Divisional Officer seeking justice for him under the Old Age Welfare and Protection Act, as his daughters have neglected his management and welfare responsibility.

The Revenue Divisional Officer has heard from Dharmavaram and on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons on Wednesday, the Revenue Divisional Officer has heard from Dharmavaram and has decided to grant him a total of Rs. 4,000/- per month from his two daughters, keeping in mind the financial and medical conditions of the petitioner.

Rs 10,000/- (Rs. 5,000/- from each daughter) for his livelihood and medical expenses.

Speaking on the occasion, Revenue Divisional Officer. Dharmavaram, A Mahesh said that if any elderly person in the division contacts him about their problems, he will investigate and provide due justice. He also said that children should act responsibly towards their elderly parents and take care of their aged parents.