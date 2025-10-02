  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

RDO gives pension to man neglected by daughters

RDO gives pension to man neglected by daughters
x
Highlights

Dharmavaram: Charugundla Ahobulappa, a resident of Dharmavaram mandal, Sai Nagar, Sri Sathya Sai District, father Late Sri Obulesu, aged about 62...

Dharmavaram: Charugundla Ahobulappa, a resident of Dharmavaram mandal, Sai Nagar, Sri Sathya Sai District, father Late Sri Obulesu, aged about 62 years, has two daughters. He has taken full responsibility for the upbringing, education and marriage of his daughters, and since his daughters have not provided any help or services to him in his old age, the petitioner is currently living on the old age pension of Rs. 4,000/- received monthly from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The petitioner has filed a petition with the Revenue Divisional Officer seeking justice for him under the Old Age Welfare and Protection Act, as his daughters have neglected his management and welfare responsibility.

The Revenue Divisional Officer has heard from Dharmavaram and on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons on Wednesday, the Revenue Divisional Officer has heard from Dharmavaram and has decided to grant him a total of Rs. 4,000/- per month from his two daughters, keeping in mind the financial and medical conditions of the petitioner.

Rs 10,000/- (Rs. 5,000/- from each daughter) for his livelihood and medical expenses.

Speaking on the occasion, Revenue Divisional Officer. Dharmavaram, A Mahesh said that if any elderly person in the division contacts him about their problems, he will investigate and provide due justice. He also said that children should act responsibly towards their elderly parents and take care of their aged parents.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick