Ready for any punishment, if found guilty

Nellore: Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Ashramam-cum-temple Executive Officer retired IAS officer Bala Subrahmanyam stated that he is prepared for any punishment if corruption allegations levelled against him, during his 60 years of service in public and private sectors including TTD JEO, are proved.



In the wake of the family members of Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy alleged that Bala Subrahmanyam had misused temple funds, he held a press conference at the temple in Golagamudi village of Venkatachalam mandal on Tuesday.

Bala Subrahmanyam explained that court has not provided hereditary rights to Venkaiah Swamy family members as this institution has been running under the control of Ashramam committee, set up by the High Court. He wondered as to why Venkaiah Swamy family members, who claims to be close to him, failed to see Swamy’s body after his death and also not present while constructing the grave in Golagamudi village.

Though Venkaiah Swamy’s family members have no right, they will be provided with darshan in temple-cum-ashramam, the EO said. He informed that he has been working in Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Ashramam-cum-temple after High Court deployed him as an Executive Officer of this institution 18 years ago.

The EO said that he is striving hard for the development of ashramam without taking a single rupee as salary. As on today, the properties of Venkaiah Swamy Ashramam have been increased to Rs 200 crore from Rs 7 crore during his 18-year tenure, he added. Bala Subrahmanyam said Annadanam is being provided to 10 lakh people every year with the donations of philanthropists and several services like hospital, educational institutions are being provided to people at free of cost.