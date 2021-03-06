Ready for conducting first Tirupati municipal polls : says MCT Commissioner

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner PS Girisha said that after forming the municipal corporation in 2007 state election commission is going to conduct first municipal polls in religious city Tirupati. Addressing the media on Saturday Commissioner mentioned that MCT officials made all the arrangements to conduct elections in a smooth manner. In view of election code of conduct 6 surveillance teams, 5 expenditure teams are watching the candidates campaign procedure in the city, already it was started, he added.

Commissioner informed that more than 2,500 election staff and officials as POS and Apos as well as 1,500 police personnel would be deployed for forthcoming municipal polls in Tirupati city. Following the election commission guidelines, we have appointed webcasting staff and micro observers more than 500 people in 262 polling stations in the city.

Similarly, MCT has set up polling stations in 58 locations in the city plus instructed the staff to follow the covid-19 protocol strictly during the polling time, he added.

Commissioner said that a total 1,40,990 voters are going to cast their votes in Tirupati Municipal Corporation. We set up a reception and distribution center at SV Arts College. Already Pos and Apos second phase training is going on in Nehru municipal high school. Answering to a question he mentioned that only in one ward election process was stopped by the SEC on the allegations of TDP candidate sign forgery. In this issue officials are not responsible, nobody cannot identify whether it is genuine or not. He called upon the city residents to call toll free control room numbers as far as Tirupati Corporation Elections are concerned.