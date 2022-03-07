Ready to sacrifice anything for Markapur dist: JAC leaders

Markapuram: "We are ready to sacrifice our lives to achieve Markapuram district," stated Markapuram Zilla Sadhana Samithi leaders. They warned people's representatives to decide on whose side they are.

Markapuram Sadhana Samithi is conducting relay hunger strike for the last 26 days in front of RDO office here. On Monday, Markapuram design slate owners and workers sit on hunger strike.

JAC chairman Kandula Narayana Reddy and vice-chairman Immadi Kasinath announced that the JAC leaders are ready to sacrifice to get the Markapuram district. They said that the people are demanding the district for years, but the people's representatives are not opening their mouths in favour of it when the time to take the decision arrived. They demanded the people's representatives to reveal, who they are and warned that they cannot cheat the public forever, even though they were able to keep the region backwards.

JAC convener Saida, treasurer Tirumalasetty Veeraiah, co-conveners Ande Nasaraiah, D Somaiah, Vakkalagadda Mallikarjun and others also participated in the protest.