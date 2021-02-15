Red Cross conducts free medical camp

Ongole: The Indian Red Cross Society Prakasam district unit conducted a free medical camp in the Vijayanagar Colony of the Ongole town on Sunday.

The district IRCS chairman P Prakash Babu inaugurated the camp in which noted doctors in the town Dr Chapala Vamsikrishna, Dr Chapala Santhakumari, Dr Jayasekhar, Dr Vani, Dr B Janardhana Rao, Dr KV Sireesha and others participated and offered medical advice to the people. The doctors conducted diagnosis for more than 250 poor patients and supplied medicines for free to them.

The Prakasam district unit vice-chairman Dr CV Reddy, treasurer Raghava, managing committee members Prasanna Raju, Janardhan, Iqbal, K Koteswaramma, JCI Prakasam district president Pavan, secretary Prasanna and others also participated in the programme.