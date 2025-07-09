Red Cross illuminates 278 ‘Golden Families’ in NTR dis

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr GLakshmisha lauded the district Red Cross Committee on Tuesday for its proactive step in adopting 278 ‘Golden Families,’ expressing its commitment to the state government’s innovative P4 initiative aimed at eradicating poverty. The collector urged more industrial organisations, voluntary groups, and NRIs to come forward and participate in this monumental programme.

The committee, led by Chairman Dr G Samaram and other members presented a pledge letter to collector Lakshmisha at the Collectorate on Tuesday. The pledge affirmed their role as mentors for the 278 adopted families from Rajarajeswaripeta, striving to contribute to a prosperous, healthy, and happy Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector stated that the state government, under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, has introduced the P4 initiative with the grand objective of eliminating poverty from society—an unprecedented effort in the country. He expressed immense joy at the Red Cross’s swift response to the call for supporting ‘Golden Families.’

The collector extended heartfelt congratulations to the Red Cross for taking such a significant step towards building a poverty-free society by adopting 278 families. He explained that the Red Cross would focus on providing quality education to children in these families, along with essential medical services to those in need. Highlighting the scope of the challenge, Dr Lakshmisha said that there are 86,000 ‘Golden Families’ in the district, with over 400 mentors already stepping forward. He urged these mentors to treat these impoverished families as their own and strive to uplift them from poverty.

Red Cross District Committee Vice-Chairman Dr Velaga Joshi and Secretary E Chittibabu were present.