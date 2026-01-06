CM Stalin to inaugurate Pongal gift distribution from Chennai ration shop

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will inaugurate the distribution of the Pongal gift package at a fair price shop in Alandur, Chennai, on Thursday, marking the start of the State's annual festive assistance to ration card holders ahead of the harvest festival.

The announcement comes after weeks of public anticipation over whether the traditional Pongal gift package would include a cash component this year.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced Rs 3,000 cash each for rice ration card holders under the Pongal gift hampers.

In 2021, under the previous AIADMK government, rice ration card holders received a cash gift of Rs 2,500 along with the Pongal gift hamper.

After the DMK assumed office following the Assembly elections, the State provided Rs 1,000 in cash along with a gift package in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

In 2025, however, only the gift package was distributed, without any cash assistance, leading to expectations that monetary support would return in an election year.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government issued a Government Order allocating Rs 248 crore for the 2026 Pongal gift package, covering the procurement of one kilogram of raw rice, one kilogram of sugar, and a full sugarcane for each eligible household. The announcement initially sparked concern among the public over the absence of a cash gift.

Amid growing questions, Chief Minister Stalin convened a meeting with ministers and senior officials to review the matter. Following consultations, the government officially announced a Rs 3,000 cash gift to be provided along with the Pongal package.

In a statement, the State government described Pongal as an ancient and noble festival celebrated by Tamils for thousands of years, expressing gratitude to the Sun, cattle that support agriculture, and farmers who sustain society by feeding the world.

The Pongal gift package, comprising one kilogram of raw rice, one kilogram of sugar and a full sugarcane, will be distributed to all rice ration card holders and families residing in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps.

The scheme is expected to benefit 2,22,91,710 ration card holders and eligible camp residents across the State. In addition to the cash gift and food items, dhotis and sarees meant for Pongal distribution have already been dispatched to all districts.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure that the Rs 3,000 cash assistance, Pongal gift set, and clothing items are distributed smoothly through all fair price shops before the festival.