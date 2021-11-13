Regular practice of sports makes mind sound: Mayor BY Ramaiah

Kurnool: Corporation Mayor B Y Ramaiah has said that regular practicing of sports and physical exercises will keep a person fit and healthy. He along with the Commissioner D K Balaji participated in the inaugural ceremony of inter-corporation high school sports and games meet organised at outdoor stadium on Friday. Addressing the gathering, the Mayor said that on the occasion of Children's Day celebration to be celebrated on November 14, the Corporation was organising inter-corporation sports and games at District Sports Authority (DSA) stadium on Friday.

The students of Municipal high schools within the corporation limits were taking part in the sports meet. He said the state government and the Kurnool Corporation were providing a big platform for sports. He said every student should take part in at least one sport to keep them fit and healthy. Regular exercise will also help them to keep the mind sound and stress-free.

The students in addition to pursuing education should take part in sports, said Ramaiah. Commissioner D K Balaji said sports were good for health. By taking part in sports, the students will learn how to tackle the difficulties in life. The students can easily get job in sports quota also. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was extending several welfare schemes to the students for their bright career.

The Commissioner said the competitions would be held in throwball, volleyball, tennikoit, kabaddi and running. To mark the inaugural ceremony, the Commissioner played kabaddi for a while to enthuse and encourage the students. Prior to the inaugural ceremony, the Mayor, Commissioner, Deputy Mayor, Additional Commissioner and Sports Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) received the salute from the students. Deputy Mayor Renuka Sidda Reddy, Additional Commissioner Rama Lingeshwar, sports authority, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nagaraju Naidu and others participated in the inaugural ceremony.